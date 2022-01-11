The Miami Dolphins should dump these 2022 contracts
The Miami Dolphins should enter the 2022 off-season like Oliver begging for more. Expected to have the most cap space, getting more is still smart.
When free agency rolls around in March, the Miami Dolphins may have more cap space than anyone else in the NFL but they should still add some more money to their coffers. They have 22 impending free agents, need to make a decision on Mike Gesicki and Emmanuel Ogbah, and then fill their many holes on both sides of the ball. The more money the better.
Looking at 2022, the top five contracts belong to Xavien Howard, Byron Jones, Jerome Baker, Tua Tagovailoa, and Jaylen Waddle. Miami isn’t going to move on from any of those players but there are others who very well should at least be considered for the unemployment line.
DeVante Parker: Parker can be fantastic one week and inactive the next. He can go from being a 100 yard receiver to not catching a pass when he is active. He also will cost the Dolphins $8.9 million in 2022.
Miami could save over $3 million by releasing him. They could also trade him or at the very least, restructure him and save money. Regardless, Parker can’t stay healthy enough to be relied upon.
Clayton Fejedelem: Fejedelem is a special teams player making $2.75 million. He is replaceable.
Cethan Carter: A back up tight end in a crowded group making over $2.5 million. All recoverable.
Eric Rowe: Rowe still has value to the Dolphins but the emergence of Jevon Holland and Brandon Jones makes him expendable. Miami could save $4.5 million in cap space.
Jesse Davis: Yes, Davis is under contract for the 2022 season. He will make $4.6 million. Cutting him will save the Dolphins $3.6 million. They would eat $1 million. They did that this year with his play on the field.
Allen Hurns: He didn’t play. Release saves Miami $3.1 million
Greg Little: Miami paid a nice price for a guy who didn’t play. They can save $1.5 with no loss if they cut him.
Overall the Dolphins could save an additional $20 million if not more by making the above mentioned contract terminations. Frankly, they could easily replace all of them in reality.