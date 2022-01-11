Miami Dolphins: Five college coaches to consider for head coach
The Miami Dolphins are in the market for a new head coach after the surprise firing of Brian Flores, but could his replacement come from the college ranks?
There have been rumblings that some college coaches are interested in making the jump from the collegiate ranks to the pros. With the Dolphins now in need of a head coach, the team will need to take a deep look at every option.
Brian Flores fired after first back to back winning seasons since 2002
The Miami Dolphins in a shocking move, has fired head coach Brian Flores after three seasons and two back to back winning years.
The history of coaches making the jump from college to the pros is extremely mixed. You have your success stories in Jimmy Johnson and Pete Carrol, but you also have your duds such as Urban Meyer, Chip Kelly, and a name that could make another run at the pros.
Under Flores, the Dolphins had won 19 games in two seasons falling one game short of the playoffs in back-to-back seasons. Now the team will look to bring in a coach that can take the team to the next level.
It would not be surprising if the team hired an offensive head coach to attempt to bring the most of out Tua Tagovailoa. The team has the pieces but will need to revamp both the offensive line and running game if they hope to take that next leap.
While it is uncertain these coaches would leave their current situations, they would be solid options to look into.