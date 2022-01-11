Miami Dolphins next head coach will depend on Chris Grier’s reputation
The Miami Dolphins head coaching search is underway and so far there are five confirmed requests for interviews but it is Chris Grier that will bring them in.
There has been a lot of talk about whether or not Stephen Ross and Chris Grier can convince a top head coach prospect to join the Dolphins, or for that matter, interview for the job. This was something we saw first hand with the attempt at hiring a top general manager and getting saddled with Dennis Hickey.
While Stephen Ross has his quirks, it is Chris Grier that will be the one who is held to the light. It will basically come down to Grier’s reputation within the league, not with the media. If he has a good reputation, coaching candidates will know that. They will trust him.
On Monday, it was reported locally that Grier tried to work through the communication issues with Flores and even told Stephen Ross that they would figure it out. Whether that was true, or how deep those cuts were, we won’t know but the fact that no one is reporting that Grier was the one who made this decision is somewhat telling.
It has been easy to point fingers at Grier and he is far from not deserving of criticism but we also have to wonder how many of the mistakes that were made, were decisions that he acquiesced to instead. Something else we will never truly know.
Miami wants to interview Dan Quinn, Vance Joseph, Brian Daboll, Mike McDaniel, and Kellen Moore and more will likely follow in the coming days. These five Miami needed to ask permission to speak to. Coaches like Jim Harbaugh, Doug Pederson, and Jim Caldwell don’t need permission.
Miami is in no hurry to make a hire unless they fear one of the candidates they really want will be hired by someone else. Miami took a lot of time to hire Joe Philbin and it turned out to be a mistake. There is no rules for this type of thing.
Whether or not Miami can get who they want will come down to how Chris Grier is viewed. In a sense, Grier is also being interviewed by the coaching candidates. Time will tell how this one turns out.