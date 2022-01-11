Miami Dolphins request first head coaching interview
The Miami Dolphins have requested permission to interview their first head coach in what is expected to be an exhausting search to replace Brian Flores.
On Black Monday, Brian Flores was somewhat surprisingly cast aside due to what the team calls “relationship” issues. Flores was supposed to be the Dolphins long-term solution but instead, we are back to spinning wheels.
According to reports, the Dolphins have reached out to the Buffalo Bills to interview a familiar coach. Brian Daboll.
Daboll was the Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator the last year Miami had Tony Sparano as the HC. He was one and done with the Dolphins. In that season, the Dolphins ranked 22nd overall in offense. Daboll has served as an offensive coordinator since 2009 with the Browns. After Miami he went to Kansas City for a season before joining the Bills with Sean McDermott. He has been there the last four seasons.
Many believe that Daboll is the top head coaching candidate this off season. Of all the coaches who have no experience as an HC, he may be the best of the group.
If Miami does in fact sign Daboll, it will be a huge commitment to Tua Tagovailoa. In 2017, Daboll was the offensive coordinator for the Alabama Crimson Tide, where he also served as quarterback coach.
Miami may want Daboll but they will have competition for him. The Chicago Bears have also requested permission to speak with him. If the Dolphins wanted to hire Daboll, they will have to wait until the Bills are no longer in the post-season.