Miami Dolphins have requested to interview three candidates so far
The Miami Dolphins have reached out to three teams so far asking for permission to interview staff members for their head coaching job. More will follow soon.
Earlier today, the Dolphins began the process of reaching out to teams in an effort to nail down interviews for their head coaching vacancy. This a day after firing Brian Flores. The Flores firing is still resonating around the national media and the league.
Flores himself is already reportedly interviewing for the Chicago Bears head job according to reports. He would replace Matt Nagy if he were offered the job. Flores is no longer Miami’s problem but replacing him is their job. Here are the three names that Miami reportedly has asked for permission to speak with.
Dan Quinn
The former head coach of the Atlanta Falcons has done very well coaching the Dallas Cowboys as the team’s defensive coordinator. The Cowboys have one of the better defenses in the NFL and Quinn has a solid reputation around the league which should enable him to hire a quality offensive assistant.
Quinn is a qualified head coaching candidate and considering his previous work as a head coach brings experience to the job.
Brian Daboll
Daboll stands out as one of the up and coming talents in the league. We have seen this before with the hiring of Joe Philbin, Adam Gase, and Brian Flores. All tops in their field of expertise and each of them failing.
Daboll has also spent time in Miami as well serving as the Dolphins OC under Tony Sparano in his final season. Knowing the internal makeup of the Dolphins front office, will Daboll want to come to Miami? Maybe, maybe not. Tua Tagovailoa could be that deciding factor as he coached him at Alabama.
Mike McDaniels
The young, 38 year old OC from the 49ers is next on the list. McDaniels is another up and comer but not on the level of Daboll. He has done well with Kyle Shannahan but he has only been an OC for one season. The 49ers are in the playoffs this year and he did well with a combination of Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance but he is very raw and it might be way too soon for him to get a head coaching job.
McDaniels started his career as intern with the Broncos in 2005. Since he has worked in the NFL with the Texans, Washington Football Team, Browns, and Falcons before joining the 49ers.
If there is a positive, he could do wonders with Jaylen Waddle in a similar system that showcase the talents of Deebo Samuel. Something to keep an eye on.