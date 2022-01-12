3 reasons Miami should hire Jim Harbaugh to replace Brian Flores
If you have an opening at head coach in the NFL, current Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh should be at the top of your list.
And for the Miami Dolphins, who decided to fire head coach Brian Flores on Monday, Harbaugh should be the coach they go all-in for.
Flores was clearly the scapegoat in Miami, especially after having back-to-back winning seasons.
Yes, Miami didn’t make the playoffs, but Flores’ coaching ability was on display as the team started 1-7 and then finished the year 9-8.
Flores deserves more credit than blame for the 2021 season; however, all that means nothing now as he is currently looking for a new job. Miami is also looking for a head coach, and there is only one coach on the market that would be an upgrade over Flores, in my opinion.
Jim Harbaugh No Matter What.
Harbaugh is an elite head coach. There will be people who try and say he hasn’t won anything at Michigan or bring up him getting blown out against Georgia in the college football playoffs.
Whoever says this stuff has short-sighted thoughts, and honestly, they probably don’t even remember how good Harbaugh was in the NFL before Michigan.
Miami has been requesting interviews with a few coaches around the NFL, but hiring anyone other than Harbaugh could be a huge mistake.
I know that owner Stephen Ross said he would not be the one to take Harbaugh away from his alma mater Michigan, but he didn’t say anything about being the one to welcome Harbaugh if Harbaugh himself decides to leave Michigan.
Hiring Harbaugh is a no-brainer in my eyes, and here are three reasons the Miami Dolphins should hire Jim Harbaugh to replace Brian Flores as head coach.