Miami Dolphins improve offense in 2022 NFL draft 7-round mock
With the Miami Dolphins season officially over, the team is officially looking forward to improving the roster in the 2022 NFL Draft.
The Dolphins will not only need to improve their roster, but now they will also need to hire a new head coach. On the league’s first day following the last week of the season, a day known as “Black Monday,” the Dolphins shocked everyone by firing head coach Brian Flores after back-to-back 9+ win seasons.
The team will likely look to add an offensive minded head coach to help develop Tua Tagovailoa and build off the 8 wins in 9 games. The team currently has eight picks in the draft to go along with the second highest project cap space, according to Spotrac.
The Dolphins have clear holes that the team must address, mainly at offensive line and running back. The team should be able to land players at those position in the draft, but if history holds true under Chris Grier, they’ll either pass on a sure thing for a project, or ignore the position until the late rounds.
If Miami wants to make the jump now, the team will need to hit on their draft picks. Grier will need to prove that Stephen Ross kept him on board for good reason.
