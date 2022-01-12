What a Miami Dolphins Doug Pederson coaching staff could look like
Doug Pederson is my primary target for the next coach of the Miami Dolphins. Yes, the former backup quarterback to Dan Marino. Pederson is available and is a coach that led his team to a Super Bowl. Of all the coaches that are available, that is the separating factor.
The Dolphins would be wise to break the mold and stop looking at Defensive or Offensive Coordinators and just stick with a coach that has actual NFL Head Coach Experience. Pederson’s offensive creativity is exactly what the Miami Dolphins need. Add in the fact that when he was coaching the Philadelphia Eagles, he ran an offensive RPO strategy which suits the game plan of Tua Tagovailoa (if he is the starting quarterback for the Miami Dolphins next season).
One of the most promising assets that Pederson brings to the table is the ability to recruit quality coaches and assistants. If the Miami Dolphins do hire Pederson, what would his coaching staff look like?
Offensive Coordinator – John DeFilippo
Currently QB coach of the Chicago Bears
John was the Quarterback coach for the Eagles when they won their first Super Bowl, and guided Carson Wentz to his best career; statistics wise. Add in the fact that John helped develop Garner Minshew during his rookie season to his best statistical season season, you are starting to notice a trend. Whether Tua is the quarterback or someone else, John has worked and brought out the best of his quarterbacks. Aligning an offensive strategy with Pederson working alongside of him would be a reunion worth singing about.
Offensive Line Coach – Juan Castillo
Currently the offensive line coach for the Chicago Bears
Best thing about Juan – he’s got 25 years experience coaching the offensive line. He has had great experience wherever he has coached. Prior to the Bears, he was the offensive line coach for the Buffalo Bills where in his two year tenure, had back to back top 10 rushing yard statistics. Then add in the fact that Juan has Philly ties and was once again apart of that franchise for over 11 years, where Pederson would create another reunion.
Under Brian Flores, the Miami Dolphins have struggled to attract coaches of this caliber. Adding a head coach like Pederson, this is the type of coaching staff that can actually work with the Dolphins young core players, and develop them into professionals.
On the opposite side of the ball, Pederson could look to retain Josh Boyer, as Boyer is a promising coordinator, but as fans, we don’t know if it was Boyer or Flores that was calling the shots this past season. The connection that Pederson has with former head coaches can’t be ignored, with that being said, I think Pederson would potentially bring in the following:
Defensive Coordinator – Jim Schwartz
Currently a Sr Defensive assistant of the Tennessee Titans
Schwartz was the defensive coordinator for five seasons, all five of the seasons he worked alongside Pederson. Add in the fact that Schwartz was a former head coach, and the network he brings with him, allows for the Dolphin defense to potentially go from a top 15 performance to a top 10.
Add all the experience that these four coaches have and you are over the century mark. That type of knowledge, tutelage, and mentorship is what the Miami Dolphins players have lacked for the past three years. I’m not sure why the Dolphins haven’t requested an interview, but I’m hopeful they can potentially see what adding Doug Pederson would mean not only to this franchise but to his new players.