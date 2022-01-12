Why Brian Daboll should be hired as the next HC of the Miami Dolphins
As you all have probably heard by now the Miami Dolphins have made the controversial decision to part ways with HC Brian Flores. Here is why I believe the Miami Dolphins should go after Buffalo Bills Offensive Coordinator Brian Daboll.
Development of Josh Allen
Josh Allen was drafted by Buffalo with potential but a lot of it was raw talent and with the help of Daboll’s offensive scheme and developmental skills he was able to become the MVP candidate that he is today. Tua is a young QB in this league with a lot of potential and if we don’t get him the right offensive mind to help him develop we can’t afford to give him 7 years like Tannehill; the time to win is now while the roster we have is in it’s prime.
Daboll/Tua Alabama connection
We all know Tua’s strength is in the RPO game and Daboll worked with Tua during their time together at Alabama and knows with his background what type of offense is needed to be implemented to give him the best chance of success at this level.
Not only did they work together but were able to win a national championship together at Alabama, and yes I understand the NFL is a whole new ball game compared to college ball but that’s where I believe Daboll’s experience in Buffalo will come in handy.
Playoff Experience
Daboll has gone to the playoffs multiple times with Buffalo and has the experience to be able to lead a team through the playoffs. A big thing with Coach Flores coming out of New England is we didn’t know if he was the defensive play caller or was he just a “puppet” for Bill Belichick; but we do know that Brian Daboll is the main signal caller and not only has winning experience at the college level but also at the NFL level.