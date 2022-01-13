Miami Dolphins expand HC search while Flores draws interest
The Miami Dolphins parted ways with Brian Flores but it doesn’t appear that he will be without a job long and it could be a head coaching job.
According to multiple reports, the former Dolphins head coach is being pursued by the Chicago Bears and the Houston Texans. It would be interesting if he took the Houston job who fired David Culley after one season earlier today. Could he draw Deshaun Watson back to the football field?
The question is can Flores put together an offensive coaching staff? For Dolphins fans, it doesn’t matter although both the Bears and Texans play Miami next season.
As for the Dolphins head coaching search, the list of names has grown. They now include Brian Daboll, Vance Joseph, Dan Quinn, Kellen Moore, Mike McDaniel, and Leslie Frazier. Jim Caldwell, Doug Pederson, and Jim Harbaugh are still popular candidates for the job.
Under Stephen Ross, the Dolphins have not hired a head coach with experience as an NFL head coach. While not responsible for Tony Sparano, he did give him an extension after his failed attempt to lure Jim Harbaugh to Miami. He followed Sparano up with Joe Philbin after failing to land Jeff Fisher and then Adam Gase and Brian Flores.
His track record is not that great when it comes to hiring coaches.
Miami has no set timetable to find a coach. It took the Dolphins over 30 days to hire Flores although some of that had to do with the Patriots going to the Super Bowl that year.