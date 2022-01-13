Don’t bet on this being Stephen Ross’ last Miami Dolphins HC search
You can file this one under the heading “Be careful what you wish for” but this may not be the final coaching search for Stephen Ross and the Miami Dolphins.
Many Miami Dolphins fans have said over the last few days that if there is a silver lining to this unexpected coaching search it that it should be Stephen Ross’ last. I’m not so sure. In fact, if I were a betting man, I would say he will go through another one before selling the team.
Miami reportedly has a league approved session plan in place should Ross opt to sell the team or an untimely passing. Real estate mogul Bruce Beal is the one in line and is already a part of the team’s executive branch as the Vice Chairman and partner. Beal may be in line but it still may be a little while.
Ross is relying on Chris Grier to make the decision on the head coach and if Grier gets it wrong, Ross will turn this over once again in three years. At 82 years of age, that would put him nearing or just over 85 and there is no reason to believe that he won’t try once again to push for a last shot at a Super Bowl winning team.
There are a lot of things to poke fun at with Ross and while many are deserved some are not. If there is one thing we can say, Ross isn’t afraid to spend money. Will Beal, should he own the team be a free spender or will he be far more frugal?
With the Dolphins in head coach hiring mode, there is no guarantee after three previous attempts by this executive regime that they can or will get it right. Ross talks it up well but he hasn’t won just yet. Ross is running out of time but honestly, I don’t think we are there just yet. If they don’t hit on this one, they very well could be looking for a new HC and a new GM and while that will be extremely taxing, I can’t imagine Ross handing over the team if that happens. I see him trying one more time.