Miami Dolphins: Running back trade options to consider this offseason
The Miami Dolphins are in dire need of a running back upgrade and the team could look to trade for a one during the 2022 NFL offseason.
In the second part of a three-part series, I look at possible running back options the Dolphins could target in order to upgrade. Part one included possible free-agent running backs, part two will look at possible trade targets. This includes disgruntled running backs, players who are backups who should be lead backs, or players in weird situations.
This list should be taken with a grain of salt due to the fact that trading for a running rarely happens and their shelf lives are much shorter than any other position. When considering these running backs too, you need to account for the possibility of new contracts, usage, and injury history.
While the Dolphins are in need of a clear upgrade at running back, the team will need to address the glaring issue of the offensive line. They’ll also need to hire a head coach now with the team firing Brian Flores.
During Flores’ tenure, general manager Chris Grier failed to give him an impact running back that could change the game. Myles Gaskin has had flashes, but it’s clear he isn’t the answer. In order for this team to take that next step, they’ll need to give quarterback Tua Tagovailoa a constituent and dynamic run game.