The Miami Dolphins’ top 20 Players of the 2021-2022 season
With the Miami Dolphins season over, it’s time to look back on the best players of the season. For the past few years, I’ve ranked the players on this team in order of how I felt they performed on the season. This year is going to be the same, but with a much different feeling.
When I did this ranking last year, we were coming off of a rebuild and felt positive about the direction of the team under the leadership of Brian Flores. A lot of that since that last ranking. Flores is gone, Miami missed the playoffs once again and the offense looked like it could never do anything all season. It’s safe to say last season, and Monday specifically, was a bit of a downer.
With all that negativity out of the way, it’s safe to say that this team still has some clear and obvious talent on it. Miami has put together a great roster on defense, found a number one wide receiver for the next decade, and may have its quarterback of the future (although some may disagree). Even with the coaching situation in flux, whoever the new guy is in the locker room is going to have a lot of talent to work with, which should be exciting.
This piece is about acknowledging that talent and the impact that these players had on the season in a positive way. This ranking is totally my own and based on how I viewed the individual play of this season. We’ll start at the bottom and work our way up to the player I believed to be the best on this roster in 2021-2022.
As a note, all stats are courtesy of pro-football-reference.com.
Let’s get started!
Honorable Mention: Duke Johnson
Since Johnson joined the team, there was a noticeable difference in how the offense looked. The running game actually looked decent and it could take some pressure off of Tua Tagovailoa.
Johnson is not a game changing running back, but he is definitely serviceable and should be on the team next year as they transition to another new coaching staff.