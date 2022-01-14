So, what’s the Plan? Miami Dolphins coaching search doesn’t make sense
So what’s the plan? I’m struggling to understand what the Miami Dolphins are doing after they fired Brian Flores as their Head Coach. Before they decided to slip Coach Flores the pink slip, Chris Grier must have approached Stephen Ross with a plan right?
Brian Flores’ tenure as the Head Coach of the Miami Dolphins is over. For now, that is all the Miami Dolphins fans know. The writing on the wall mainly says communication issues, and whom ever you want to believe is stating that Chris Grier and Flores haven’t spoken prior to his dismal in weeks. Flores was a hard pressed coach that potentially was difficult to work with. What doesn’t make sense is what did Chris Grier and Stephen Ross except? Flores comes from the Patriot Way, did they honestly believe that Flores was the complete opposite of Bill Belichick? Flores was groomed for 11 years with this style of coaching.
Regardless of what has happened, the fans want to know what’s next. The decision by Ross and Grier, had to be strategically planned. If we get rid of Coach Flores, here is our primary target which could lead to this? The Miami Dolphins fans need to understand what “this” is. Based on media reports, it doesn’t seem like there is a plan. The Miami Dolphins have requested interviews with the following:
- Brian Daboll
- Kellen Moore
- Leslie Frazier
- Dann Quinn
- Mike McDaniel
- Vance Joseph
Quick count:
- How many of the above have had actual NFL Head Coaching experience? 2
- How many of the above are currently just offensive or defensive coordinators? All
- How many of the above have actually led their team in free agency, draft and game planning for an entire team? 2
- How many of the above have drafted or signed a franchise quarterback? 0
- How many of the above have worked with Deshaun Watson? 0
These candidates don’t make any sense to me. Basically, what Miami Dolphin fans are seeing is a cycle that has constantly been on repeat. How are these candidates any different from Adam Gase offensively or Brian Flores Defensively? How can a culture reset occur for the players if they just believe there is no difference.
Stop beating around the bush. If your target is Jim Harbaugh, then let it be known. If it’s Doug Pederson, once again let it be known. If you want to trade for Sean Peyton, do it! These are coaches that would excite a fan base that is ready! The Dolphins need a Head Coach that is a game changer, not an former assistant or coordinator that the Dolphins have tried the last 5 head coaches. Be bold, make a statement and go after it!
Look, the Miami Dolphins front office decided it was time for a shake up. Whomever they hire has to be better than Coach Flores, and by better I mean 8-1 in the last 9 games better. 19-14 in two years better. Looking at the candidates that are applying for an interview, I don’t see progress, what I see is history repeating itself and the Dolphins cycle on constant repeat.