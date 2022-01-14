What to make of the Miami Dolphins firing head coach Brian Flores
Just when you think you had something to look forward to in a good coach like Brian Flores, the Miami Dolphins pull the rug out.
Winning is usually the end all be all when it comes to football, and after two winning seasons the Miami Dolphins decided that was enough.
Talent usually trumps trouble, but not in this case, and not with this coach. There are some teams that would put up with internal turmoil, if it meant putting a winning product on the field. After all this is football, not the art district.
Character only matters when it comes to the HC? Not the prospect QB Deshaun Watson?
I was a fan of Flores, and I like how he would think outside of the box, but not in an overboard fashion, like the former head coach Adam Gase coach did.
There’s a lot of innuendo being thrown around which is usually the case with these departures. Most of the innuendo states Flores acted inappropriately toward administrative personnel behind the scenes.
A possible power struggle is also said to have taken place, which was also attributed toward former coach Gase, which stacked the deck against him.
If this was the case you would have thought that Flores would have learned from the past and the last coaches departure. Because the same owner and general manager are still in place.
Stephen Ross and GM Chris Grier will continue to amass a merry-go-round of mediocrity, and no one can get in their way.
It seems the only way off of this merry-go-round and into longevity from the front office is to hire easygoing candidates like the two of them are.