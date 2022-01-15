Miami Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa has his work ethic questioned per report
All the negative talk about the Miami Dolphins parting ways with Brian Flores, a new report suggests that Tua Tagovailoa and his worth ethic were less than ideal.
If there is one person that has done a good job of not spreading false rumors, it’s Armando Salguero and he is saying that Brian Flores questioned the work ethic of Tua Tagovailoa. Armando may stir up the pot with his own opinions on occasion but when it comes to reporting off his sources, he keeps it straight down the line.
Recently, Salguero wrote an article for Outkick.com, in that article he broke down some of what he has been hearing about the Dolphins starting quarterback. According to his report, the Dolphins former head coach didn’t believe that Tua was putting in the time and he took issue with how Tua spent some of his days off. A separate source confirmed to me that his channels mentioned Flores wasn’t thrilled that Tua wasn’t the first man in the building to start training camp.
Specifically, Armando mentions what Tua did to prep for games on Monday and Tuesdays.
"The picture one gets from multiple sources, including coaches on the Flores staff, is of a coach frustrated by Tagovailoa’s work ethic. Flores thought it was, per one source, “sh-tty.” – Armando Salguero – Outkick.com"
Salguero continued with what he heard including comments that Flores made to others regarding championships, or lack thereof, with Tua at quarterback. It is a very interesting read and in now way should be summarily dismissed given the source of the information. Remember, this isn’t an opinion piece and that is where Salguero tends to shine more without the debate attached to opinions.
One would have to wonder if the rift between Flores and Grier began percolating back in the draft when Miami didn’t take someone other than Tua. It may have started there and continued to frustrate Flores. He never truly appeared ready to hand the team over to Tua. First Fitzpatrick and then at times, Brissett for no apparent reasons.
What does all this mean? Nothing at the moment. Grier and the Dolphins parted ways with Flores, it will be interesting to see what a new coach thinks about Tua and whether or not he will be committed to him. I would guess that Miami’s search for an HC will come down to a coach saying they want to work with or is willing to work with Tagovailoa.