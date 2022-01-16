Miami Dolphins fans reminded just how far away team is from winning
The Miami Dolphins came within one game of the playoffs the last two seasons but in reality, they were hardly ready for to make an impact.
On Saturday, Dolphins fans watched the revamped and rebuilt Bengals slide past the Raiders and advance in the postseason with Joe Burrow as the helm. Taken just four draft picks before Tua Tagovailoa, Burrow has changed their organization.
Saturday night Dolphins fans were treated to a blowout of the Patriots by the Bills and while most fans were applauding the Bills continued scoring that included 7 consecutive drives that resulted in touchdowns. When the game was over, the Patriots were sent packing to watch the rest of the playoffs from their couches, just like the Dolphins.
The loss by the Patriots was embarrassing and only further brought into question how that team ever got to ten wins on the season. They were a mess and Mac Jones really hasn’t played up to the hype he has received.
Miami fans know how this feels because we have been dealing with it for two decades. A new coaching hire, a new quarterback, hopes and dreams that crash down when the players are not developed, coaches are fired, and questions at the QB position continue to ride on a carousel.
The Dolphins easily could have been the Patriots last night. They would have probably played about the same against a Bills team that is clearly built to challenge the Chiefs in the AFC.
I’m not touting the Bills as being this all-time great football team only pointing out that as the Dolphins once again go through a coaching change they are not making progress to becoming a dominant football team and you have to wonder how many more years we will be waiting to see one.