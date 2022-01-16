Miami Dolphins a top three team with longest playoff winless streak
The Miami Dolphins are at home watching the postseason the same way they did last year and the year before that and most of the last 20 years. When they do make the playoffs, they are bounced pretty quickly.
On Saturday two of the teams with the longest streak of not winning a playoff game took on each other in Cincinnati and the Bengals ended a streak that stretched back 30 years. The Raiders? They are now 19 years without a playoff win.
The loss on Saturday moves the Raiders into third place. Miami, well, they are in second place only behind the Lions. Detroit has now gone 30 years without winning a playoff game and the Dolphins, sadly have seen 21 years without a win. Of course, they have only played in two playoff games in the last ten years.
Miami’s last playoff win came in 2000 when Dave Wannstedt led the Dolphins to an 11-5 record and beat the Colts before losing a week later to the Raiders.
With the Dolphins now looking for a new head coach, can we assume that next year will make it 22? It is hard to believe that the Dolphins have been this bad for so long. An entire generation of fans know the Dolphins for only being a losing franchise.
In those 21 seasons, the Dolphins have gone through seven head coaches, three interim head coaches, an ownership change, constant quarterback turnover, and multiple general manager changes and we are now in the process of doing it all over again.