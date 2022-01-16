Revisiting the Miami Dolphins 2021 NFL Draft class
The 2021 NFL season showcased three break out rookies for the Miami Dolphins, but how did the team’s 2021 NFL Draft class perform as a whole?
The Miami Dolphins are headed in a new direction now that head coach Brian Flores has been fired after just three seasons. Dolphins owner Stephen Ross decided to stick with general manger Chris Grier, who he believes has put together an “excellent young roster.”
Under Grier the team has had an abundance of first round picks with the 2022 NFL draft being the first time in the past two seasons where the team does not have two first rounds picks, for now. It’s obvious to say not every pick has hit.
In 2020, Grier and the Dolphins selected Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, University of South California offensive tackle Austin Jackson, and Auburn corner Noah Igbinoghene in the first round. Tagovailoa is the only one whose shown positive signs as a future NFL starter. Austin Jackson was moved inside to guard and Igbinoghene has seen more health scratches than he has games.
The 2021 draft class was better for the Dolphins, at least the teams first three picks. In 2021 the team selected Alabama wideout Jaylen Waddle, University of Miami (FL) EDGE Jaelen Phillips, Oregon safety Jevon Holland, Notre Dame offensive tackle Liam Eichenburg, Boston College tight end Hunter Long, University of Massachusetts offensive tackle Larnel Coleman, and Cincinnati running back Gerrid Doaks.
The team had hits and misses, but how did this class really turn out for the Dolphins in 2021, and what could they bring in the future?