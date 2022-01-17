Miami Dolphins: Ranking the current head coaching possibilities
The Miami Dolphins have requested permission to interview several candidates to replace Brian Flores but who stands out the most?
Entering Wild Card weekend, several coaches seemed to be trending upwards and with the weekend coming to a close tonight, how has that changed? The Dolphins have reportedly had interest in several coaches that were playing over this weekend.
It is unclear whether or not the Dolphins are hoping for a retread for the job, giving another chance to a coach who has previous experience in the role or if Ross will once again travel the first time HC route.
Rumors and speculation have been all over the place over the last week since Flores was released. It is hard to believe that it has been one week since the floor dropped out. A lot has happened since then and a lot more has been said privately that has been leaked publicly.
Add to all of that the questions that many have regarding the future of Tua Tagovailoa and whether or not the next HC will be saddled with him or can replace him makes all of this even more interesting and more often not in a good way.
Regardless, the Dolphins have a decision to make these coaches could be in their plans. Here is our ranking of who we believe makes the most sense. Miami has reportedly asked permission to speak with these coaches. Miami reportedly has completed interviews with Daboll and Frazier.
Thomas Brown, Rams assistant head coach
Brian Daboll, Bills offensive coordinator
Leslie Frazier, Bills defensive coordinator
Vance Joseph, Cardinals defensive coordinator
Mike McDaniel, 49ers offensive coordinator
Kellen Moore, Cowboys offensive coordinator
Dan Quinn, Cowboys defensive coordinator