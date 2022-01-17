Miami Dolphins: Running backs to consider in 2022 NFL draft
In the last of a three-part series, we look at running back draft options the Miami Dolphins could target during the 2022 NFL draft
The Miami Dolphins are in dire need of a running back and the team could find their answer at the position during the 2022 NFL Draft. Over the past few seasons, the team has been unable to find a consistent and dominant answer at the running back position and fails to support their young quarterback.
Miami Dolphins: Running back trade options to consider this offseason
The Miami Dolphins are in dire need of a running back upgrade and the team could look to trade for a one during the 2022 NFL offseason.
The question surrounds the team’s 2021 run game is a two-parter. The first is if it was the lack of talent at the position, or if it was due to the awful offensive line.
In reality, neither response is really wrong. The Dolphins lack game-changing talent at the running back position. Over the past three seasons, the ones that feature former head coach Brain Flores and current general manager Chris Grier, the team has failed to either sign an impact running back or draft one.
Once again let’s look at the names they’ve missed on. In the draft, the team has passed upon Jonathan Taylor, Najee Harris, Antonio Gibson, Clyde Edwards-Heliare, A.J. Dillion, De’Andre Swift, Javonte Williams, and more. In free agency, the team was spurned by Le’Veon Bell mid-season and by Aaron Jones this past offseason for less money to stay with the Green Bay Packers.
To say the team isn’t attempting to get a new running back could be an understatement, considering they chose Noah Igbinoghene over Taylor, Swift, and Edwards-Helaire with their last pick in the first round when they already had Byron Jones and Xavien Howard is nothing short of comedic. The team needs to land a running back that can make life easy for Tua Tagovailoa and take over a game on the ground.