San Francisco 49ers win hurts Miami Dolphins first round selection
With San Francisco 49ers victory over the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card, the Miami Dolphins’ first-round pick be in the final eight of the 2022 NFL draft.
After a 23-to-17 victory over the Dallas Cowboys, the San Francisco 49ers have continued their improbable run to the Divisional playoffs. With the win, the 49ers’ first-round pick, which the Miami Dolphins own, will be between picks 25-32.
After a 3-and-5 start to the season, the 49ers went on to the end the season with 7 wins and 2 losses including a week 18 comeback win over the Los Angeles Rams in overtime to clinch the playoffs.
The 49ers’ revitalization hurts the Miami Dolphins, who own their first-round pick. The Dolphins landed San Francisco’s first-rounder after the team traded back from the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, which the team acquired from the Houston Texans in the Larmey Tunsil deal, in exchange for the 12th pick in the 2021 draft and the 49ers first-round pick. The Dolphins would then trade the 12th pick and their 2022 first round for the Philadelphia Eagles’ first-round pick, which was the sixth overall pick.
With the dealt picks San Francisco selected North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, Miami selected Alabama wideout Jaylen Waddle, and Philadelphia selected Alabama wideout and 2020 Heisman trophy winner DeVonta Smith.
Lance, who is likely to be the team’s future quarterback, started two games on the season and was Jimmy Garoppolo’s main backup. Waddle would break the single-season rookie receiving record and Smith was the Eagles leading wideout on the season.
While the Dolphins are still not sure what pick they’ll have, they’ll still have a shot at various talented players. Players that the Dolphins could see available at those drafts slots are UNI OT Trevor Penning, Penn State WR Jahan Dotson, USC WR Drake Johnson, among other prospects that could see their stock rise, according to NFLMOCKDRAFTDATABASE consensus big board.
The Dolphins will hope the 49ers lose in the Divisional round against the Green Bay Packers.