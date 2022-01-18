2022 might be a make or break year for Miami Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa
The first two seasons of the Tua Tagovailoa NFL career have been far from ideal. The team has yet to reach the playoffs and now the firing of the Head Coach Brian Flores, to be quite frank with you the fanbase has become impatient with the team.
So my question is if there isn’t a large leap of improvement in Tua’s 3rd season is it time for the Dolphins to look elsewhere at the QB position? After the 2020 season the blame went all on Chan Gailey and his ancient offense and then this year we are putting the blame on him not having weapons around him when truly the great QBs win with whatever it is that is put around them; great offensive line, running back, receivers or not, winning is something you must do to keep your job in this league and if Tua can’t do that this year I believe it’s time to move on.
He just has not looked like the same player he was before his hip injury at Alabama. I’ve seen not only a decrease in mobility but also a lack of ability to throw the ball downfield to playmakers. Also to be honest here the small size seems to be an issue for him when going up against NFL sized defenders.
You may ask why not move on now since he’s underperforming and we have a new coach coming in and to be honest it has to do with the lack of options out there. I personally don’t want to see Kirk Cousins under center next season and none of the QBs coming out of this year’s draft truly impress me. Tua is a cheap option who is still under his rookie contract and he was our 1st round pick just 2 years ago so we might as well see what he’s got under the new regime coming in this season.
To have a fair evaluation this season GM Chris Grier needs to go out there and put the pieces around Tua to make him the most successful he can be because we must stop giving him the benefit of the doubt of having no resources around him. Top needs this offseason on the offensive side of the ball are going to be the offensive line who nearly got him killed this season, running back because the run game was basically non existent until Duke Johnson came on to the scene, and I feel like giving Tua another big weapon at receiver besides Jaylen Waddle would be ideal to be able to push the ball down field.
If we don’t make the playoffs next season I believe it’s a failed season and if lack of offense continues to be an issue moving on from Tua Tagovailoa at QB is in the best interest for the organization especailly with C.J Stroud, Bryce Young, and Tyler Van Dyke coming out of the 2023 NFL Draft. The Dolphins need to win and need to do it fast and if someone else under center is what’s needed to do that then so be it.