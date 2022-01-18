Miami Dolphins: 3 possible backups QBs behind Tua Tagovailoa
It looks as though the Miami Dolphins will be going with Tua Tagovailoa as their starting quarterback in 2022. Who will his back up be?
There has been plenty of turmoil and ambiguous reports swirling around the Miami Dolphins for the last week. The firing of Brian Flores has put the immediate future of the team in serious question, and the direction of the franchise is subject to change with a new regime in place.
But the departure of Flores has apparently provided a solid answer to what we thought would be the biggest question mark of the off season: Tua Tagovailoa’s future as the starting quarterback.
There is no real way to tell which reports are true and which may be part of a smear campaign, but it looks as though the Dolphins’ organization is no longer pursuing Deshaun Watson and will instead look to build around Tagovailoa. Rumor out of Miami has it that it was Flores who preferred the embattled Texans quarterback, and now that saga can finally be put to rest.
The roster around Tagovailoa will need to be tweaked and filled out. Much of the focus on the off season roster construction will be concentrated on the offense, and rightfully so. If the past two years and his injury history are any indication, then finding a worthy backup for Tua will be a high priority as well. The Dolphins will need to scrape together wins to make the playoffs in a tough division in 2022, and they can’t afford a massive downgrade at quarterback should their starter have to miss any games.
So who could the Miami Dolphins target this off season to replace the infamous Jacoby Brissett? The front office will certainly be exploring both trades and free agency, but could the draft even be an option?
Here are three routes that the Dolphins could be exploring this spring: