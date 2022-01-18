The Miami Dolphins can win with Tua Tagovailoa, look at Tannehill!
If the Titans can win with Tannehill, the Miami Dolphins can win with Tua Tagovailoa. If you think Tannehill is playing well in Tennessee, I think Tua is better.
I’m reading articles about how Tua needs to go and that may ultimately be the case. I am picking on Tannehill because he supposedly went from bust to boom after leaving Miami. I’ve never thought Tannehill could carry a team by himself and am happy the Dolphins didn’t pay him like Tennessee did.
I recall the Tannehill days. Watching many unnecessary sacks because he didn’t throw the ball away. Sacks in field goal range, sacks on first downs, sacks to ruin a drive. I remember thinking why doesn’t he just throw the darn ball away like Marino did.
Now, I know Tua will never be the strong armed quarterback everyone salivates for. Tua will never carry a team like Rogers. And, unless Tua improves dramatically he will eventually need to be replaced. But, I believe him to be better than Tannehill and if Tannehill can win in Tennesse; Tua can win in Miami.
I wanted to see if my memory was correct so I went to Pro football reference and looked up some statistics regarding these two quarterbacks.
In Tannehill’s second full year (2013) his sack percentage (sacks per drop back) was 9%. Tua’s sack percentage this (his second) year was 8th best in the league at 4.9%. In Tannehill’s second year, he had 9 fumbles, 60% completion percentage, 17 interceptions.
There is no question that Tua is better in his second year than Tannehill was in his second year and it’s possible Tua is better than Tannehill is now.
If we compare average yards gained per pass attempt this year, Tua is at 6.13 and Tannehill is at 5.89 and Tua has a better touchdown percentage. Statistically, Tua is on par with Tannehill in virtually every category and he did it with half the offensive weapons and a smidgeon of the running game.
If you have read any previous articles, you may know that I’m a Bill Parcells fan. Just like Parcells, I feel that if a player is lacking ideal physical traits desired at certain positions those deficiencies need to be seriously evaluated.
I question Tua’s ability to handle the ball in poor conditions that are often a factor in playoff football. I question Tua’s ability to stay healthy or throw a 45 yard dart. I had some of those same questions when the Dolphins drafted Tua. I’m no quarterback Guru and definitely no draft expert; all of that is water under the bridge, limitations or not, Tua appears to be our guy moving forward.
Finding a great quarterback is hard. The league is littered with failed QB picks. I don’t want the Dolphins running down the same failed path blowing away their money or draft capital chasing another mediocre or unknown quarterback. One day a better quarterback can be found. Maybe in 2023 with two first round picks we can add a better quarterback without backing up the brinks truck and/or depleting our roster.
For now, I hope the next coach knows a little about evaluating offensive linemen (or coaching them properly). I suggest we work on getting Tua a running game and a little extra time in the pocket . If I’m right and Tua is better than Tannehill, the Miami Dolphins can make the playoffs too.