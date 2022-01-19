The Miami Dolphins have to get the next head coach right
The Miami Dolphins 2021-22 season has come to a close and once again the feeling of chaos has inserted itself into this organization.
Stephen Ross promptly fired head coach Brian Flores due to “communication” issues. The reports that have subsequently come out from the beat writers certainly do lend themselves to massive “communication” issues.
We can debate whether the decision was right or not but what’s not debatable is the Miami Dolphins have to get the hiring of the next head coach right. I know, I’m Captain Obvious here. How many times have we said that before? Five? Six times?
Four years ago the Dolphins started what some would call a historic rebuild. People were fired, players were traded and visions were changed.
Many thought this past season would be the one where the team saw the fruits of their labor. Unfortunately a 1-7 start certainly dashed those hopes. Let it be said though the Miami Dolphins are in a much better spot than they were four years ago. This team has talent. Is it perfect, no, but I would argue this rebuild is still ongoing. That is why the decision of who the next head coach is so critical.
I’m not here to advocate for one candidate over another. I have my preference but who am I to tell the Dolphins who they should choose.
What I do know is that the next coach needs to be a leader of men. This meant something different in the Don Shula days. It is my opinion that today’s players can’t be coached the way players were back in the 70’s and 80’s. Discipline is critical no doubt but there are ways to instill discipline in a respectful and non denigrating way.
I think every candidate the Dolphins interview will have football knowledge, that’s a no brainer. They wouldn’t be interviewing for head coaching positions if they didn’t. If I were involved with the interview process my questioning would revolve around leadership.
The next coach that walks through the door will have a divided locker room. There is obviously a segment of the team that is/was pro Flores. The new coach will need to quickly gain this group’s respect and get them to buy into the new vision, whatever that may be. My guess is, this population is our most talented side of the ball.
Make no mistake about it, the Miami Dolphins are trending in the right direction so please, Mr. Ross, find that person who can take this team to where you and this fanbase deserves.