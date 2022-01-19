Miami Dolphins: 3 potential trades this offseason involving wide receivers
There has been a lot of talk regarding the Miami Dolphins and trading for a wide receiver this offseason. There has also been some talk about potentially moving on from a receiver too.
It makes sense considering that no other wide receiver can be trusted outside of 2021 first-round pick Jaylen Waddle.
Waddle is a DUDE and broke the rookie reception record this year with 104 receptions. It was a great accomplishment for him, and Miami clearly hit on that pick.
However, while it was nice to see Waddle dominate, it was not nice to see Mack Hollins be second on the team with his four receiving touchdowns.
Hollins is a great special teams player and team captain, but you should not be counting on him to produce on offense. If that’s the case, you have failed on offense.
This offseason, the Miami Dolphins need to get creative with their wide receiver situation.
Albert Wilson, who had some casual fans saying that he would have 800+ yards and be starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s number one target, was 587 yards short of the 800-yard mark. Wilson should not be back in 2022, but Lynn Bowden Jr is one player to not forget about.
Bowden was poised to be a playmaker in Miami’s offense this year, but a hamstring injury forced him to miss the season. Even with not playing a down this year, Bowden had the same amount of touchdowns as Wilson and only 213 fewer yards.
Then there is the DeVante Parker conversation. Do you keep him or trade him? That will be a conversation this offseason, but I think it will be easy to answer.
Who knows what Miami will ultimately do, but here are three potential trades this offseason featuring wide receivers.