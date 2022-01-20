Miami Dolphins: 15 Playoff Players to target
The Miami Dolphins may not have made the playoffs but there are multiple players that the team could target still playing in the Divisional playoff round.
Eight teams still remain fighting for the right to call themselves Super Bowl champions. In the NFC those teams are the Green Bay Packers, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Los Angeles Rams, and the San Francisco 49ers. While in the AFC the remaining teams are the Tennessee Titans, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills, and the Cincinnati Bengals.
Among those teams, there are multiple high-caliber players and solid pieces that can contribute. These teams do currently feature high-level coaching and quarterbacks that have been able to put their teams in positions to win.
Miami currently still seems to not fully trust Tua Tagovailoa and is now in the hunt for a head coach. The team will need to find out in 2022 if Tagovailoa is the answer for the team’s future, or if they will need to find another option.
With all the issues the Dolphins were out of the playoffs by a game in back-to-back seasons and need improvements at multiple positions. Among them are running back, offensive line, another wideout, a nickel corner, and an EDGE rusher. Miami could find solutions at all those positions from players still playing in the playoffs.