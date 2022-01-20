Miami Dolphins 2023 quarterback draft prospects, if needed
This upcoming NFL draft doesn’t bode well for the quarterback position, rightfully so, that kinda favors the Miami Dolphins. What does that mean, I don’t think the Dolphins will trade up in this upcoming draft, rather, I can see them trade down or even out of the first round to obtain more draft capital for an exciting 2023 draft class.
Trevor Lawrence, Joe Burrow and Kyler Murray, these were the top overall selections in the NFL draft for the past three years, what do they all have in common, their quarterbacks. The 2022 draft class is solid for defensive and offensive linemen, which is exactly what the Dolphins need. There isn’t a marquee or hyped quarterback that will go first overall, thereby breaking the trend that has occurred these past three years.
If we look into our crystal ball, and start playing the what if game:
- What if Tua Tagovailoa continues to struggle
- What if Tua injury prone label continues to surface
- What if the Dolphins needs to find another quarterback
Look no further than the 2023 draft class candidates. There are some exciting players that all Miami Dolphins fans should be keeping an eye out for this upcoming collegiate season. Add in the fact that the Dolphins once again have two first round selections, they do have the ammunition to climb up the draft board if needed.
Spencer Rattler – QB – Oklahoma
Coming from a QB factory that has produced talents of getting both Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray selected 1st overall, could we see another Sooner follow in their footprints? It depends on how much Spencer dedicates himself this offseason. Spencer has the tools to be gifted and has the ability to take over a game, but he lacks concentration and discipline, which was evident in his benching this past season (I’m sure Miami Dolphin fans can relate). On the field it is his accuracy that creates attention. Spencer can fit his throws into tight windows. Although he hasn’t shown the ability to separate himself from Baker or Murray, this upcoming season could allow him to prove his doubters wrong.
Bryce Young – QB – Alabama
Not another QB from the tide right? But Young has more explosion at the line of scrimmage then Tua or Jones had. Although Young doesn’t have the star studded group of wide receivers that both Tua and Jones had or even a breakout running back, Young is actually developing his game on his own. In his first year, Young was able to lead the Tide to another championship game, they feel just short, but with another year under Nick Saban, Young game could be someone to pay close attention too.
Jeff Sims – QB – Georgia Tech
Sims is a prospect that I’m excited to watch this upcoming season. He reminds me of Lamar Jackson. Beautiful deep ball, ability to shift and make moves in the run game and has the build to get that first down. Sims need to take care of the ball, as that is his biggest flaw. The football is left being vulnerable and the in NFL where everyone is trying to punch it out, this could be a reason he slides. But the potential…it’s there.
C.J. Stroud – QB – Ohio State
Stroud ticks off all the boxes you look for as a franchise quarterback, more so than another prospect on my list. He isn’t fast, but he’s able to still play and develop the RPO system. He’s tall at 6’4, which helps with his vision on seeing his progress and reading the field. C.J still needs to develop his recognition and time management, but those are things that are 100% coachable. His biggest flaw, like many other college quarterbacks, is holding on to the ball too long. That might work in college, but in the NFL he has to have a timer in his head, which will be something to watch out for this upcoming season.
Tyler Van Dyke – QB – University of Miami
- Out of all the players mentioned, Tyler is “potentially” on my man crush list for a breakout season. The “U” just hired Mario Cristobal who not only developed Justin Herbert but mentored him to the player he is right now. Tyler has all the tools that are similar to Herbert, but he needs coaching and refinement. Tyler working with Cristobal for an entire season could be exactly what he needs, add in the fact that Tyler wouldn’t have to travel far to put on the Dolphins jersey, this has to be a story worth keeping on eye on.
It’s mad early, but that is what the offseason is for, when your team doesn’t make the playoffs. I’m hoping Tua “balls out” this year, which could lead to continuing to develop the Dolphins roster, but if he struggles, 2023 draft does present an interesting opportunity for Chris Grier.