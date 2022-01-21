Keep an eye on Brian Daboll, he may just covet the Miami Dolphins job
There is talk around the NFL that Brian Daboll’s choice of teams, is very much the Miami Dolphins and that he really wants to work with Tua Tagovailoa again.
So far, the Dolphins haven’t been very forthcoming in who they are interviewing or who might be their top choice. Unlike the pursuit of Adam Gase that was known from the start, the Brian Flores pursuit was a bit less public until it became clear that they were waiting for the Patriots to lose in the playoffs. They of course, didn’t.
Now we are on to yet another coaching search and word on the street is that Daboll may just be waiting for the Dolphins to make an offer. If what we are hearing through our FanSided.com Matt Lombardo is accurate, the Dolphins is where Daboll wants to coach next season.
Lombardo worked with Tua at Alabama under Nick Saban and it was Daboll who championed for Tua to play sooner rather than later. This would be an ideal situation for the Dolphins and for Tua as he tries to quell some of the negativity that has surrounded him since his rookie season.
If any potential head coach was going to work with Tua, it would definitely be Daboll. The fact that Daboll has a history with the Dolphins as their OC under Tony Sparano in his final season, isn’t discounted. Daboll knows all to well the drama that came with that season and he may still want to come.
Daboll has been one of only a few coaches that most fans can agree on. He would bring an offensive strategy that Miami thought they were getting with Gase, but can he deliver? Well, first the Dolphins have to deliver him, to Miami.