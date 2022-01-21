Miami Dolphins eyes fall on Brian Daboll after big hire by New York Giants
The Miami Dolphins may view Brian Daboll as their top candidate to replace Brian Flores but things may have changed today that could impede that.
If the Dolphins want Daboll, they may want to make a move on him now rather than wait. The New York Giants may have a better shot with the hiring today of former Dolphins executive, Joe Schoen. Schoen, who spent 10 seasons with Miami in the scouting department, will now be the Giants general manager.
For the last five seasons, Schoen has been the Bills assistant general manager and that gives him a pretty good situation as it involves Daboll, his team’s OC.
The hiring does not mean that Daboll will take the job if it is even offered but if Schoen doesn’t try to get Daboll, that could be something that the Dolphins should also take note of.
According to Matt Lombardo of FanSided.com, the Dolphins top choice from what he has been hearing is Daboll. Daboll, according the Lombardi is “enamored” with Tua Tagovailoa so the chance to work with him again could be something that sways him.
Schoen is also close with Brian Flores and he could pursue Flores for his top spot allowing Miami to pursue Daboll.
Miami will have finished all of their initial interviews today before making call backs next week and taking the next step to finding a new head coach. With the first GM/HC domino now falling, we should begin to see more shake out over the next few days. Will the Dolphins be one of them? Maybe.