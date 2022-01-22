Miami Dolphins: Free agent offensive lineman to target
The Miami Dolphins’ biggest issues have stemmed from their poor offensive line play they could be looking at multiple free agents to improve the position.
Over the next two weeks you’ll read the quote, “the game of football is won and lost in the trenches,” but will the Dolphins learn that? In this three-part series, we will break down how the Dolphins could address the offensive lineman issues through free agency, the draft, and a handful of trade options.
In 2021 the Dolphins had one of the worst offensive lines in all of football, it turned a team that tried throwing downfield into a run-pass option (RPO) offense to give Tua Taogvailoa a chance to throw the ball. The Dolphins had three players that ranked in the top-11 when it came to giving up the most sacks. After allowing a league-high 235 pressures, the team’s offensive line was also ranked dead last in the league, according to PFF.
The Dolphins are currently projected to have the highest cap space this offseason to go along with 44 players already on the roster. The team will need to address two pressing needs this offseason, the offensive line, and the run game.
I have already broken down multiple options for the Dolphins with running backs that include trade options, free agents, and through the 2022 NFL draft class. But if the team wants a solid run game, any running back would improve behind a better offensive line, therefore we will look at some options that Miami could target in free agency.