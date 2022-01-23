Is Jim Harbaugh still in play for the Miami Dolphins? He very well may be
To date, the Miami Dolphins owner, Stephen Ross has steered away from talking with Jim Harbaugh about the Miami job, but that could change. According to a report, Harbaugh might still be in play.
Over at DolphinsTalk.com, they have discussed this situation and they are hearing that Harbaugh has actually reached out to Ross about the Dolphins job.
Before we dive into this, for those of you who do not know the guys at DolfansTalk.com, they are not guys who throw stuff against walls. They may not be as sourced in as some local beat writers from time to time but they are careful about what they say from the sources they do have and typically, their caution pays off in the sense that they are reliable.
Does this mean that Harbaugh is coming to Miami? Not at all but some of it does add up.
You can listen to the podcast where they recently discussed the subject by clicking this link.
What they are saying is that according to their source, Harbaugh reached out to Ross about the Dolphins head coaching job, “Come get me” is what Harbaugh apparently said to Ross according to their source.
Ross has been saying that he doesn’t want to take Harbaugh from Michigan but if the coach is going to leave to take an NFL job, Ross has to want him, right? Unless Ross doesn’t think that Harbaugh can do the job in the NFL, there is no reason why he wouldn’t want him in Miami and if this report is accurate about Harbaugh being ready to come to Miami, then Ross needs to take a long look.
So far, the Dolphins have finished most of their initial interviews and Harbaugh has not been one of them but he won’t be. There will be no interview per se for Harbaugh. It will be a phone call that says, “let’s do it”.
This is the first time we are hearing any of this and it could be huge if true. The head coaching search could get a lot more interesting.