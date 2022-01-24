Miami Dolphins need an elite QB as evidenced by Mahomes and Allen
The AFC Divisional round hosted some of the wildest games I’ve seen all year this past weekend. Whether it was Joe Burrow A.K.A Joe Brrr pulling off an insane upset in Tennessee, the 49ers carrying Jimmy G to another NFC Championship, the 27-3 almost comeback by Tom Brady, or the game of the year. The clash of two titans between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs, Josh Allen & Patrick Mahomes showed why the Miami Dolphins along with many other teams in the AFC need to seriously consider an upgrade at QB.
“But Jimmy G made it to the NFC Championship!! if the Dolphins build around Tua we can follow the same footsteps.”
Reality check: for 1) the Dolphins don’t play in the NFC where for 2 years in a row teams with under 10 wins have made the playoffs, heck even the Washington Football Team made the playoffs last year with only 7 wins! That conference is top heavy, not as many high caliber opponents.
2) In order for Miami to even have a chance at sniffing post season success they have to go through Josh Allen or Patrick Mahomes, after watching the Bills-Chiefs game last night ask yourself:
Does Tua Tagovailoa even stand a chance against Mahomes or Allen?
The answer is simple, not a chance. A team can build a running game, have elite weapons, elite coaching, elite defense, elite whatever you want. If you’re not elite at QB you don’t have a shot against the Buffalo Bills or the Kansas City Chiefs.
If you don’t have an elite QB you can’t win in the AFC. Just ask the Tennessee Titans who held the #1 seed, have one of the best RBs in NFL History, have elite weapons, elite OL, elite defense including a pass rush that put Joe Burrow through the ringer (9 sacks), and they still lost.
Why? The Bengals have Joe Burrow. no matter how many times he got hit, sacked, or pressured Burrow still pushed the ball down the field. Burrow’s offensive line was getting ran through like a hot knife through butter. Doesn’t matter, Joe Burrow is pushing that ball down the field. No touchdowns but 348 yards passing and that was the main reason his team was always close to the Titans endzone. And that is why Joe Mixon was able to run in for a TD, and why Evan McPherson (a complete freak of nature himself) was put in position to kick FGs including the cold blooded game winner.
Not to mention Ryan Tannehill being a complete disaster, which further proves why average QBs usually don’t fare well in post season Football. Unless your name is Jimmy Garoppolo, I mean seriously how does he keep on getting away with being so trash? Only the 49ers man, only the 49ers…
Contenders of the future:
Moving forward only these AFC teams are feeling confident in having their franchise QB for the next decade:
- Kansas City Chiefs.
- Buffalo Bills.
- Cincinnati Bengals.
- Los Angeles Chargers.
Maybe the Las Vegas Raiders & Baltimore Ravens? BIG maybe. After that every other starting QB in the AFC is fairly disposable.
The question marks:
- New England Patriots: Game manager QB.
- Indianapolis Colts: Carson Wentz is a disaster.
- Cleveland Browns: Glorified game manager QB.
- Denver Broncos: No explanation needed.
- New York Jets: Zach Wilson might be a bust.
- Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence looked alright at best, disaster franchise.
- Houston Texans: Disaster franchise.
- Pittsburgh Steelers: QB retired.
- Tennessee Titans: Wait people thought Tannehill was any good?
and finally…
Why the Miami Dolphins need to consider an upgrade at QB:
Short and simple, Tua Tagovailoa is not elite, and he never will be. Tua Tagovailoa can be a serviceable good QB, you can win games with Tua. But even if the Dolphins make a post season appearance there is no way Tua Tagovailoa is going to Kansas City or Buffalo, and out dueling either Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen. It is not possible, not even with a fully loaded roster because we saw how that played out for the Titans the last 3 years (vs Chiefs 19′, vs Ravens 20′, vs Bengals 21′). Each year the elite QB sent the Titans home, not a coincidence. To beat the man you’re going to have to be the man and the Miami Dolphins don’t have a QB that can do that.
Currently Miami has a roster that can compete if they fix the OL, the Dolphins won’t need an elite offensive line with an elite QB. Below average is enough to get you to the championship game if you really have the guy at QB, The Bengals witnessed it with 2nd year QB Joe Burrow.
The 2022 off season is the perfect time to shop for a QB. Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Derek Carr, & Deshaun Watson (pending legal situation) could all be available for trade or signing. And the Miami Dolphins would be foolish to not even consider one of those options as an upgrade at QB.
To be the man you have to beat the man, and the Miami Dolphins need to go get the guy that can put up a performance in Kansas City. On top of that, top tier Head Coach candidates will want to work with top tier talent. And I’m not sure Stephen Ross wanting the new HC to work with a talent like Tagovailoa will attract many elite candidates to Miami.