Brian Daboll likely to become the Miami Dolphins next head coach
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are not making a decision today, as far as anyone knows, but the consensus pick is Bills OC Brian Daboll.
Brian Daboll makes a lot of sense and it appears that unless the New York Giants can woo him with a big contract, he will be the next Dolphins head coach. Almost everyone in the media from NFL writers to local Buffalo beat writers as well as many of the local Miami beat writers are now confirming what FanSided.com’s Matt Lombardo informed us last week, Brian Daboll is the Dolphins top choice.
We have spent the last several days playing the “Devils’ Advocate” and wondering what could be the delay. We have traced the potential conspiracy theories and possible Vance Joseph/Jim Harbaugh situations but in reality, it has always been Brian Daboll’s job to lose.
While nothing is 100% at the moment, the Dolphins, according to Ian Rapoport will interview three candidates for a 2nd time next week. They include Mike McDaniel, Kellen Moore, and Brian Daboll but it is appearing as though it may not make it into next week.
Daboll may have the clout to bring in quality assistant coaches as well. He is being linked to Ken Dorsey who would serve as an assistant head coach and offensive coordinator and some believe that he will target former Ravens DC, Wink Martindale. This goes against some of the rumors recently that the Dolphins are wanting their next HC to keep the defensive staff in place.
While it is not out of the question that the Dolphins are wanting, or at least hoping to retain those defensive coaches, it is also hard to imagine any coach agreeing to that, especially in Miami where there isn’t a great history of coaching hires.
If Daboll is the team’s choice, and again, all indications that I have heard through various channels is that this is in fact their choice, there really doesn’t seem to be a reason to wait unless the Dolphins are going through their due diligence.
As of today, only the Giants have shown genuine interest in Daboll but they also are interested in Brian Flores as well. We could have an answer before the end of the weekend.