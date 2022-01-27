Miami Dolphins 2nd round of HC interviews news and a coach fired?
By Brian Miller
Ian Rapoport is saying that the Dolphins will hold 2nd interviews for their vacant head coaching job early next week. This isn’t sitting well with some fans, obviously, who have watched the Dolphins take the methodical approach in the past. Others believe this to be a sign that Miami may be looking at a coach still in the playoffs.
Miami has interviewed both Mike McDaniel of the 49ers and Thomas Brown of the Rams.
Miami’s search has been kept under wraps for the most part with the team making no public announcements. NFL insiders believe that Brian Daboll is still the front runner.
While we wait for the Dolphins to make a head coaching move, general manager Chris Grier is already making moves of his own. On Wednesday, Grier signed standout CFL special teams player, DeVonta Dedmon to a future’s contract but there is now a rumor that Miami has made a coaching change as well.
On Twitter, Jason Sarney of Phinsmaniacs posted a Tweet that a source he has told him that QB coach Charlier Frye is out of Miami.
Sarney typically has pretty decent sources and doesn’t rush to throw stuff out just to get some hits. I would believe this to be true. The question is why is Grier making this call? Unless Frye asked to be let out of his contract or to be terminated, it is odd that Grier would be making a coaching change on his own.
This is something to keep an eye on for sure as the days and hours tick by.