NFL HC vacancies starting to fill while Miami Dolphins search continues
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have options still available to them as several coaching situations have clarified over the last 24 hours and more are to come.
News around the NFL is starting to clear up some of the unknown head coaching situations. In total, with the New Orleans Saints head coaching job now open, 9 vacancies were up for grabs. That has changed considerably in the last 24 hours.
What we know so far is that Miami is still open and those coaches that have accepted jobs or are expected to take one, were not on Miami’s list.
In Chicago, the Bears will hire Matt Eberflus to replace Matt Nagy. Eberflus was with the Colts. The Bears were considered a potential destination for former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.
The Denver Broncos have made their decision and will now go with Nathaniel Hackett, the former OC for the Packers. This is bringing considerable speculation of a reunion with Aaron Rodgers. Hackett and Rodgers have a good relationship and came up short in their bid to advance last weekend in the division round of the playoffs.
In Jacksonville, Byron Leftwhich is the name that many are saying will be the next hire for the Jaguars. The former Jaguar quarterback should be returning home after a stint across the state as the Bucs OC.
Dan Quinn interviewed for several vacancies but has opted to return to Dallas as their defensive coordinator. It is unclear if he was offered any of the jobs or if he decided they were not something he was looking for. Quinn was interviewed by the Dolphins.
The Saints have only now started their search for a head coach after Sean Payton opted to step away earlier this week. They are expected to promote Dennis Allen to the job but will have to do interviews for the position first.
In all, four of the nine seem to be secured or in the process of becoming secured leaving five teams still looking. The Dolphins, Giants, Vikings, Raiders, and Texans.
Miami is still considered likely to add Bills OC Brian Daboll but nothing has been finalized and the Dolphins have not announced any second interviews as of yet.
UPDATE: According to a report by Ian Rapoport, the Dolphins will conduct second interviews next week and are in no hurry to make a decision.