Report: The Miami Dolphins want to keep defensive coaching staff
By George Keim
The Miami Dolphins have yet to hire a new head coach and all reports are that it’ll be next week before they do. Ian Rapport reports that Miami is scheduling second interviews with Dallas OC Kellen Moore, Bills OC Brian Daboll, and 49ers OC Mike McDaniel.
What’s interesting though is it’s been reported that the Dolphins are also telling candidates that many of the defensive coaches are part of the deal and for the record, I’m ok with that.
The Dolphins defense, when it’s playing its best, is fun to watch. We’ve seen them single handedly win football games on their own. The personnel brought in over the past few seasons via free agency and drafts was done with a purpose. That purpose is to play the style of defense Miami plays.
Most of the time new head coaches bring in their own staff which certainly is their prerogative. I actually think this is a smart move on Miami’s part. Continuity is very important in football. Miami has the chance to maintain some of that on the defensive side of the ball which in my mind makes sense.
We know there is going to be change on the offensive side of the ball. All of the coaches being mentioned are offensive coaches so they will inevitably bring their system with them. Although Daboll of the three did work with Tua Tagovailoa at Alabama so the learning curve there may be a little shorter. We know there are going to be new offensive linemen and wide receivers and most likely running backs so why not keep the defense as close to “as is” as possible.
Running a professional football team is obviously much different than many other organizations but a good employee is a good employee and if the Dolphins brass feel like they have good employees on the defensive side of the ball why not keep them?