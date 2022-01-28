Miami Dolphins head coaching search is down to 3 with Joseph out
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have cut their head coaching candidates down to three with second interviews beginning early next week.
News out of Arizona today is that former Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph is no longer someone that Miami is interested in. The news came from one of the Cardinals beat writers via Twitter.
The growing thought around the league is that the Dolphins will hire Brian Daboll, something we have been saying now for the past week thanks to a tip by FanSided.com writer Matt Lombardo. Still, the Dolphins will interview three coaches next week.
Ian Rapoport is saying that the Dolphins have officially asked to interview Daboll for a second time. Daboll is reportedly mulling over jobs with the Dolphins and with the New York Giants. The Giants are reportedly prepared to move on from Daboll given he is expected to join the Dolphins. A destination he apparently prefers.
Until the Dolphins hire him, however, the Giants could still get him under contract before the Dolphins can wrap up a deal.
In addition to Daboll, the Dolphins will be interviewing Dallas Cowboys OC, Kellen Moore a second time sometime next week. Moore has been on the Dolphins list since the beginning but it isn’t 100% clear how much they truly want him or whether or not he is a back-up option.
In San Francisco, 49’ers OC Mike McDaniel will get a second interview if the Dolphins don’t hire Daboll first. the 49ers are still in the playoffs and Miami is hoping to have another chance to talk with the up and coming head coaching prospect.
In all, 9 teams had coaching vacancies this year with the Broncos and Bears being the only two to have officially hired coaches. The Jaguars are still trying to iron out details with Bryon Leftwhich who reportedly wants the team to change general managers as well.
The Saints will interview former Dolphins Brian Flores, who is also a candidate with the Giants. The Raiders will interview Patriots OC Josh McDaniel on Saturday. The Texans and Vikings have not been mentioned as being close to hiring a coach yet.
UPDATE: A new report from NFLRumors says that the Giants are prepared to offer Daboll their head coaching job as early as tomorrow. That could change Miami’s timeline if true.