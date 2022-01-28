Miami Dolphins will choose between two with Daboll heading to Giants
By Pablo Rosero
With the New York Giant’s hiring Brian Daboll at head coach, the Miami Dolphins will pick Mike McDaniels or Kellen Moore to be their next head coach.
Brian Daboll will become the head coach of the New York Giants, according to Ian Rappaport. He was one of three finalist for the MiamI Dolphins head coaching job, but with him off the board it leaves two options for the team.
The San Francisco 49er’s offensive coordinator Mike McDaniels and Dallas Cowboy’s Kellen Moore are the remaining two finalist for the Dolphin’s head coaching opening. With the team in need of a revamped offense it seems clear the team has their eyes set on an offensive minded head coach.
McDaniels has been in the NFL since 2005, starting as an intern with the Denver Broncos. He moved his way up to becoming the offensive coordinator of the 49ers in 2021 under Kyle Shanahan.
With Jimmy Garaoppolo as his starting quarterback, McDaniels helped surpass injuries to multiple star players and has the team one game out of the Super Bowl. He has also turned Deebo Samuel into one of the best offensive players in the NFL.
Miami Dolphins head coaching search is down to 3 with Joseph out
The Miami Dolphins have cut their head coaching candidates down to three with second interviews beginning early next week.
Kellen Moore has been with the Cowboys starting as a player for them in 2015 and becoming a the quarterbacks coach in 2018. He was then promoted to the teams offensive coordinator in 2019 and has remained in that position.
The Cowboys feature one of the league’s best offensive groups, but struggled at times this season to produce. They even faltered to the 49ers after opting to run a quarterback draw with the last play of the game.
Both options would be first year head coaches and will need to hire a solid staff around them. Daboll was the favorite, but now it’s up in the air on who Miami will hire.