Miami Dolphins: Remaining head coaching options
By Pablo Rosero
The Miami Dolphins head coaching search continues as rumored favorite Brian Daboll signed with the Giants, but what other candidates could they look at?
With former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll signing on to be the next head coach of the New York Giants, the Miami Dolphins will have to look at their other two finalists or other options to take over the position.
Those other two finalists are San Fransisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel and Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. The two have never been head coaches and are relatively young at the positions.
Miami Dolphins going about their business after Daboll
There is no fire behind the Miami Dolphins after Brian Daboll took the job in hand with the Giants and Chris Grier is just moving it along naturally.
It’s obvious the Dolphins are looking to revamp an offense that struggled last year. The team will look to build around soon-to-be third-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and improve the league’s worst offensive line.
The NFL is an offensive league and the Dolphins having had three offensive-minded coaches as head coaching finalist shows their commitment to adapting to the modern NFL. However, it shouldn’t totally discount any other options.
The team will continue their interviews, but it shouldn’t discount any and all options to improve the team.
A surprise candidate
The NFL is a team filled with smoke screens. With multiple names flying around and interviewing as possible head coaches it’s also possible that a surprise candidate could pop up.
Miami will need to find their right head coach and that option could be someone who is not on this list.