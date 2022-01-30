Miami Dolphins offered 3 1st round picks to Bengals for Joe Burrow
By Matt Serniak
A not-so-new report surfaced this morning from Ian Rapoport that outlines the attempt of the Miami Dolphins to land Joe Burrow in 2020 draft.
Feel free to file this 100% nonstory under “of course, this was this case who doesn’t know this already, or naturally the Miami Dolphins would have to give up that amount of picks to the Bengals to even think for one second that they can acquire the #1 pick from the Cincinnati Bengals back in 2020″ bin. For whatever reason, even though it’s kind of a big day in the NFL or maybe Ian Rapaport had this nonstory in a break glass in case of emergency case if I incorrectly report that Tom Brady is retiring, that the Dolphins did try and trade their three 1st round picks to the Bengals to move up in 2020.
When I read this morning, I wasn’t mad because I had to be reminded of what might have been if the Miami Dolphins, who were organizationally tanking(not the coaches and players) that season, didn’t win as many games as they did and were able to draft Joe Burrown #1 overall. I was annoyed because we all know or should know this was the case.
During the lead-up to the draft, it was even reported that this exact story that Ian Rapoport is peddling today, was in motion. Here’s a story from Bleacher Report from April 23rd, 2020, the night of the draft saying exactly this. Here’s a quote from it;
"According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Dolphins called the Bengals multiple times, but they were told “in no uncertain terms” that Cincinnati had no interest in trading the pick."
Stands a good reason that nearly two years later, on the day of the conference championship games, this nonstory of the Miami Dolphins offering 1st rounders to the Bengals gets recycled again and by stands a good reason I mean it makes no sense. Hey, you do you, Ian.
In that draft, we all know what happened. The Dolphins wanted to trade with the Bengals and go get Burrow, they couldn’t and they were able to draft the guy they wanted all along, or at least until Tua Tagovailoa destroyed his hip. I have no idea who if anyone truly wanted Justin Herbert or anything like that. I don’t think we’ll truly know who wanted who between those two. We know what followed and what our reality is today. The Miami Dolphins have, so far, an average quarterback where they still don’t know if he’s the guy for the next five years or not, and in pure Miami Dolphin’s fashion that uncertainty is playing a role in who they hire for their next head coach. The Bengals are playing for the AFC championship today and the Chargers are going to be a team hovering around the playoffs or better for years to come.
But rehashing this nonstory is just a waste of time and a reminder of stuff we already know. Might as well have a follow-up to this nonstory of “In other news, the Sun is hot.” That’s how I feel about this and I promise I’m not projecting here. I’m not projecting, you’re projecting.
As for today, I love the Rams to cover and anything Odell Beckham Jr. today. I’m taking the under in Kansas City and I think they’ll win but not cover. I also like the over in Joe Mixon yards. That was Sern’s wagering corner. Enjoy the games.
By the Way- Yes, I understand the irony of writing an article about a nonstory. Don’t think that hasn’t dawned on me.