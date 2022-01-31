Michigan spring meeting could tell us more about Jim Harbaugh
By Juan Vasquez
Jim Harbaugh started making noise within the NFL when it was reported earlier this year that the Michigan HC was considering returning to the league. Ian Rapoport first announced that the Las Vegas Raiders were planning to interview Jim Harbaugh, after this announcement nothing else materialized until last week when reports came out that the Minnesota Vikings were planning to interview Harbaugh. The Michigan football program is set to have a team meeting per source.
The noise of Harbaugh coming back to the NFL is getting louder, Michigan is set to have a spring training meeting and although no further details have been released yet. It is highly likely that this meeting will consist of regular spring training planning. But with all the noise going around and the Vikings planning to interview Harbaugh, it is hard to imagine Michigan won’t discuss Harbaugh’s future moving forward at some point in the very near future.
The Miami Dolphins and Jim Harbaugh have been closely connected because of Harbaugh’s relationship with Stephen Ross and also Ross’s connection to Michigan, although the Raiders and Vikings have showed interest in Harbaugh there is no doubt that the Miami Dolphins would be overwhelming favorites to land the former San Francisco 49ers HC, if the Dolphins really wanted a shot at him.
The Minnesota Vikings are planning to interview Jim Harbaugh, and depending on the results of Michigan’s spring training meeting. It is very likely that the Miami Dolphins could get involved in the Harbaugh sweepstakes if the current Michigan HC decides he is coming back to the NFL.
When Stephen Ross spoke to the press earlier this month he stated that he would not be the person to take Jim Harbaugh away from Michigan, but Ross never said he would not be the person to try and land Harbaugh, if the man himself wanted to leave Michigan for the NFL.
Jim Harbaugh in the NFL:
- 49-22-1 Record.
- 3 NFC Championship appearances.
- 1 Superbowl appearance.
- NFL Coach of the Year – 2011.
Mike McDaniel and Kellen Moore can be great candidates but there is no doubt in anyone’s mind that Harbaugh would be the most qualified candidate if he decides to return to the NFL. If Harbaugh announces he will be stepping away from the Michigan football program be on the lookout for the Miami Dolphins to get heavily involved this week.
For now we await on further development from Michigan’s team meeting today.