3 Reasons why the Miami Dolphins should trade for Calvin Ridley
If Calvin Ridley is made expendable by the Falcons, then the Miami Dolphins should be first on the phone to inquire about him. Here are three reasons why.
Calvin Ridley was one of the hottest up-and-coming receivers during the 2020 season. He finished in the top 5 in receiving yards and top 10 in touchdown catches, all while earning himself Second-Team All Pro honors.
While it is generally foolish for any team to look to depart with such a great talent at such a young age, but there are special circumstances regarding the now-fifth year wide receiver out of Alabama. The Atlanta Falcons have been rumored to want to move on from Ridley, and there will likely be an exploration of trades during the coming weeks and months as rosters around the league are reshaped.
But any team that decides to trade for Ridley would be taking on quite the risk. In the middle of the 2021 season, the receiver abruptly announced that he would be taking time off from football to focus on his mental health. There has been little news about how Ridley is progressing and whether or not he is ready to play again in 2022, but there is reason to believe that he’ll make a return.
It probably won’t be with the Falcons, however. It is difficult to know what the team’s front office thinks of him, but a solid portion of the fan base has soured on Ridley. Trade rumors have been afloat for months now, and something could come to fruition as the off season gets under way. The Dolphins are one of the teams that has been under the most speculation in regard to acquiring Ridley, and things got interesting when he apparently liked a tweet of someone saying they hope he ends up in Miami.
So why should the new regime take the risk and try their hand at bringing in the explosive playmaker? Here are three reasons why pursuing Ridley would be a smart move for Miami.