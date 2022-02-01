Bombshell Brian Flores lawsuit could spell end for Miami Dolphins owner
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins off-season just got a whole lot worse as it appears former head coach Brian Flores is suing the Dolphins, NFL, and the Giants.
All of this currently is still a fluid situation but it appears that Flores is claiming racial discrimination in his lawsuit that was filed earlier today. In his suit, he makes an allegation towards Stephen Ross that could put his ownership in dire uncertainty.
Flores alleges that Ross told him that he would pay him, “100K per loss” in 2019. Something that Flores was not willing to do. In fact, he did the opposite. Flores claims that Chris Grier relayed to him that Ross was not happy that Flores was trying to win.
That alone will bring a major investigation from the NFL but the suit also claims that Ross, in 2020, tried to get Flores to meet with an undisclosed “top quarterback” behind the scenes, going so far as to set up a lunch date on a yacht with Flores and Ross. Flores contends that the QB in question was coming to the marina. Flores said he left the boat.
You can view the report by clicking here.
This would indicate potential tampering by the Dolphins owner and that too will draw huge repercussions from the NFL that will likely include lost draft capital and more.
For now, I will be honest, I’m not sure I 100% believe that this is real. That being said, it is now being discussed on most of the major networks and local media are reporting on it as well.
Stephen Ross is in the middle of his 4th head coaching search and this very well could be a massive hit to the credibility of the team and the hiring of a head coach.
With free agency in March it will be interesting to see if impending free agents will want to return and whether Miami can continue to build a team with players from the open market. A lot will depend on what happens with this lawsuit and the allegations being made.
In addition to the information that Flores is providing against Ross, a text message exchange between Bill Belichick and who he thought was Brian Daboll but actually was Flores is also included in the filing.
NOTE: The Miami Dolphins have not made a comment regarding this lawsuit but the NY Giants have made a statement which validates the legitimacy of the lawsuit existing.