Marathon Miami Dolphins interview with McDaniels likely leading to hire
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins held their second interview with Mike McDaniels on Monday and it apparently was close to an all day affair. The marathon meeting could lead to his hire.
While many fans still remain divided on who should be the next head coach, it appears that McDaniels is the guy who is the frontrunner today. The Dolphins have yet to cancel a second interview with Kellen Moore who is slated to meet with the team today or tomorrow.
McDaniel brings a lot of potential to the head coaching position and fall from a Kyle Shannahan tree that has put several coaches into top jobs that made it to last weeks championship game, including Sean McVay whose tree now includes Bengals HC Zac Taylor.
Intriguing as McDaniel is, he fall in line with all of Stephen Ross’ hires as the owner of the Miami Dolphins. A quasi-genius at his job and never having held the position of a head coach. The same was said about offensive guru Adam Gase, defensive guru Brian Daboll, and offensive line/Packers OC Joe Philbin.
All of them fired after only a few years.
Will McDaniel follow the same path? Maybe, maybe not. In his interview it has been reported that he spoke very highly of Tua Tagovailoa, someone the Dolphins are hoping the next HC will want to work with. McDaniel reportedly told the Dolphins executives that he can win with Tua.
He also reportedly said that he sees a faster tempo offense and that he would want to make Tua quicker. Of course, Tua was able to get the ball out very quickly, in fact one of the fastest in the league. How he can increase that speed will be interesting to see. If it works at all.
The Dolphins have a lot of work to do and with McDaniel, they probably will retain most of their defensive coaches. This too is something that the Dolphins have said they wanted to do.
Whether or not McDaniel works out or not won’t be known for a few more years but it appears that this is the direction that the Dolphins will go.