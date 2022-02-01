Miami Dolphins find yet another way to beat Tom Brady and his retirement
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins apparently didn’t want to let Tom Brady have his day in the retirement sunshine and have once again, beaten him.
Of course, we can’t really say the Dolphins did it. More like a parting gift from Brian Flores if you even want to call it that. Today’s lawsuit being filed by Flores has taken over the internet and in the process, has many forgetting that Tom Brady made a heartfelt announcement that he was leaving football.
Ironically, it was Brady who failed to thank the Patriots in his 900 word plus announcement. Not a nod, not a name drop, not a single word. Later he tweeted a thank you to Patriots nation, not quite the Patriots.
The irony is that long time and former Patriots coach Brian Flores is the one who upstaged him.
The lawsuit, that we talked about here, has serious allegations of racism, tampering, and bribery. You would almost think this is a new featured series on Netflix.
With today’s drop, it ups the number of off-season and in-season issues for Stephen Ross an owner who has not made the Super Bowl but has had more scandals in his tenure as the Dolphins owner than the entire organization has had since it was born.
In Ross’ time as owner, the team has dealt with quite a bit of drama.
- Tried to hire Jim Harbaugh while Tony Sparano was still employed
- Tried to hire Jeff Fisher but was used to get more money from the Rams
- Tried to get Peyton Manning to join the Dolphins losing him to the Broncos
- National bully-gate scandal that cost two staff members job and almost the career of Richie Incognito.
- Called out by Kenny Stills who questioned his RISE initiative publicly
- An offensive line coach caught doing cocaine in his office at the Dolphins facility
And now this. Things are not going to get better for Ross any time soon but the legal process will need to play out. What happens next we do not know but we know that perception in this industry can not be a good thing, especially when that perception is bad.