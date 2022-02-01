Miami Dolphins mystery QB in lawsuit was Tom Brady per report
By Brian Miller
There is going to be a lot of information coming out in the next few days after the big Miami Dolphins lawsuit and now we know Tom Brady was part of it.
In the lawsuit filed by Brian Flores, he alleges he mentions the recruitment of an unknown quarterback illegally.
"After the end of the 2019 season, Mr. Ross began to pressure Mr. Flores to recruit a prominent quarterback in violation of League tampering rules. – per filed lawsuit"
Later it is said in the legal document that a meeting was set up by Stephen Ross and Brian Flores for a lunch aboard a yacht. This was apparently before the start of the 2020 league new year at the end of the 2019 season. That alleged QB is now being reported to be Tom Brady.
The filing says that Ross informs Flores that the QB in question would be arriving at the marina soon and that Flores left the meeting before meeting with the QB. If, and this again, is a big if, Brady was willing to meet with Miami’s owner and the head coach, then he too was willfully allowing the Dolphins to break league rules.
Tom Brady who signed with the Buccaneers ahead of the 2020 season was irritate by a then unknown team. He was quoted as saying, and has not denied saying, ‘You’re sticking with that [expletive]?’
The dig was a reference to a different team who was going to move forward with their current QB. That QB would have been Ryan Fitzpatrick. Brady downplayed the incident afterwards and refused to reveal who that team was.
It makes sense that it would be Miami. It would have been a major middle finger back at Bill Belichick and the Patriots to land in the laps of their division rival. Now we know.
And of course we have to smile at the irony that this all comes out on the day he announced his retirement!