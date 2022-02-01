Miami Dolphins have not held second interview with McDaniel
By Brian Miller
Earlier today it was reported that Mike McDaniel had his second interview with the Miami Dolphins and now, that report is proven false.
According to members of the local media, including Cameron Wolfe, the Dolphins will interview McDaniel later this week. Kyle Shannahan told media that McDaniel is set for Thursday. Wolfe, who did not say what day, did say that Chris Grier is in Mobil, Alabama for the Senior Bowl.
The news this morning now appears to be erroneous and if we are to believe that the Dolphins have not spoken with him, then we can dismiss the “marathon” interview as well as McDaniel having said he believes he could “win with Tua” as well as wanting to speed up his game.
Normally, we catch these blunders or attempts to fool readers and we failed to recognize that this was one of those cases. Multiple reports surfaced on Sunday that McDaniel was set to interview with the Dolphins on Monday but now we know that is not the case.
It is possible that some of what was told was from the original interview that took place prior to last week. Still, the report itself about Monday’s meeting is still factually wrong.
The Dolphins, who are scouting at the Senior Bowl, are still in the mix for Kellen Moore who will also interview later this week. Moore is not considered the Dolphins top choice but Miami does still view him as a possibility.