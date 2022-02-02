Miami Dolphins draft EDGE first in 2022 seven round mock
By Pablo Rosero
With the San Francisco 49ers’ loss in the NFC Championship, the Miami Dolphins will select 29th in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
The Miami Dolphins have yet to figure out who their next head coach will be, but one question mark has been answered. The team finally knows where they will be drafting in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft.
The Dolphins will draft 29th in the first round of the draft, a spot that will likely keep them from drafting a top offensive lineman. The team will need to fill the offensive line either in the draft at some point, or in free agency. Aside from offensive lineman, the team will need to address the EDGE position and the running back position as well.
The team will need to wait until drafting a head coach before having a real idea of what the team’s direction will be, but there are clear holes that need to be filled. The question is, will Chris Grier be able to solve these issues for the Miami Dolphins?
The hope is that the Dolphins can turn around and hire a coach that can take them to the playoffs after back-to-back seasons of being one game short.
This draft will be important to defining the future of the Dolphins and determining how much longer Grier will hold his position as general manager.
*Note: This mock draft was made using the NFLMOCKDRAFTDATABASE mock draft simulator.